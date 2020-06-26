High speed chase leads to multiple felonies for Helena man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 37-year-old Helena man is accused of leading police on a high speed chase, which led to multiple felony charges.

Robert Raymond Fasuga has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, felony assault on a peace officer, felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor feeling from or eluding a peace officer, misdemeanor obstructing a police officer, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with no registration.

On June 14, a Sheriff's deputy responded to the 5900 block of Del Ray Road after someone reported seeing Fasuga, who was wanted on two felony counts of bail jumping in conjunction with other felony charges.

Law enforcement responded and ordered Fasuga to exit the vehicle. Court documents state that the defendant revved the engine and lunged the vehicle towards the deputy twice. The deputy, fearing that Fasuga would hit him with the car, drew his service pistol and continued ordering Fasuga out of the vehicle.

Fasuga would flee the scene in the vehicle. This led deputies on a drawn out chase across the Helena Valley, sometimes at speeds in excess of 125 miles per hour, a speed Fasuga allegedly reached on North Montana Avenue. The deputies reported that Fasuga nearly collided with multiple vehicles during the chase, showing no regard for the safety of others.