Helenan accused of threatening man with hunting knife
A 43-year-old Helena man is accused of threatening another man with a hunting knife.

Thomas Levander Knott is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault.

On April 21, law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance. Court documents state that Knott got angry during a drinking game and got into an argument with another man.

The defendant allegedly pulled out a large hunting knife and gripped it in his hand, threatening the man. The victim advised he feared for his life.

Knott also allegedly "pushed a female during this altercation in an insulting manner."

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

