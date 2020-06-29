Helenan accused of threatening man with hunting knife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 43-year-old Helena man is accused of threatening another man with a hunting knife.

Thomas Levander Knott is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault.

On April 21, law enforcement responded to reports of a disturbance. Court documents state that Knott got angry during a drinking game and got into an argument with another man.

The defendant allegedly pulled out a large hunting knife and gripped it in his hand, threatening the man. The victim advised he feared for his life.

Knott also allegedly "pushed a female during this altercation in an insulting manner."

