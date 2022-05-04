Helenan accused of stabbing man during altercation

A 28-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting several people and stabbing one of them in the abdomen.

Morgan Lee Anders is charged with felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon, in addition to misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault and violation of a no-contact order.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Lewis and Clark County deputies were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3600 block of Kier Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance involving "several males arguing saying they were going to kill each other."

According to victim and witness testimony reported by the deputy, Anders got into an altercation with his former partner, who hid in a locked car while two other people attempted to subdue the suspect.

Anders allegedly pulled a knife and began swinging it at the other two victims, one of whom was stabbed once in the upper abdomen.

The suspect had two valid no-contact orders in place between him and his former partner.

Anders was detained by deputies. They located a knife in his pants pocket that "appeared to have dried blood on the blade," the affidavit states.

Anders was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Are charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

