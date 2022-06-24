'Unbelievable grace': Local anti-abortion group celebrates overturn of Roe v. Wade

A few hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, nearly 30 people gathered Friday outside Helena’s Planned Parenthood, holding a "praise service" to celebrate the decision.

“We are here to rejoice in the Supreme Court’s decision to correct a wrong made over 50 years ago, and that life is being valued and protected,” said Heather Buckley, one of the attendees at the noon event.

Roe v. Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court decision, is best known for legalizing abortions nationally. It provided a framework for states to follow regarding abortion laws, but laws were left up to each state to decide. In Montana, abortion remains legal, protected by a 1999 state Supreme Court case.

The decision in Armstrong v. State, the 1999 case in Montana, held that abortion access is protected by Montanans’ constitutional right to privacy.

The 30 people who gathered outside of Planned Parenthood were from the group Pro-Life Helena. Pro-Life Helena’s goal is to “make abortion unthinkable in our community,” according to its website.

The praise service on Friday was organized in conjunction with anti-abortion events taking place across the country. The group 40 Days for Life – a nonprofit that aims to end abortion through methods like prayer, fasting and demonstrations in front of clinics that provide the service – called for these events to take place across America as the Roe decision came out Friday.

Attendees said they were glad the Roe decision had been overturned and decisions about the laws returned to states.

“It feels like unbelievable grace,” said Peggy Sorden.

Sorden said she’d had two abortions in the 1970s, and she felt she was in a darker place than she had been after them.

She said that she understands the fear of being a mother and the reasons someone would have an abortion, but that those reasons are based on lies. Sorden said culture has told young women that abortions are a good thing that doesn’t have consequences, but in her experience, those are lies.

Sharon Nason, another event attendee, said that even with Roe’s overturn, members of Pro-Life Helena will need to continue to pray, since Montana’s laws still allow abortion.

“You can pass all the laws you want, but you need to change hearts,” Nason said, adding that women who get abortions aren’t thinking about the long-term repercussions and that Pro-Life Helena provides resources for them.

The “Resources” page of Pro-Life Helena’s website offers up adoption services, a pregnancy crisis helpline, the national domestic violence hotline, along with resources for abortion pill reversal and abortion workers who want to leave the industry.

Planned Parenthood of Montana offers a number of services, including reproductive health exams, pregnancy testing and services, birth control and testing for sexually transmitted infections and diseases. Only the Billings locations, Helena location and Great Falls locations provide abortion services.

Martha Fuller, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, emphasized in an emailed statement today that abortion access in Montana didn't change with Roe's overturn.

"We are proud to uphold (our) mission to provide patients with the health services they need and deserve, including abortion care," Fuller wrote. "Their doors are open and will continue offering the non-judgmental, high-quality care our patients depend on them for – regardless of who they love, where they live, and how much money they make."

According to the PEW Research Center, 61% of Americans favor the right to an abortion in all or most cases, while only 38% believe abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. Further, 7-in-10 Americans didn’t want Roe v. Wade to be overturned, though this concern has become a reality.

