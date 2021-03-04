Outdoor briefs: Grants, summer jobs offered

The Montana Discovery Foundation and the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are looking for a field instructor and seven high school students who love the outdoors—or are curious about the outdoor-based jobs—to apply to the 2021 Youth Forest Monitoring Program (YFMP).
“Students gain a great deal of confidence collecting data in the field and presenting their recommendations to our forest managers,” said YFMP Program Leader Liz Burke.
This year’s program will be in June and July and includes a tentative multi-day overnight in the Scapegoat Wilderness. Students receive training alongside Forest Service scientists to learn forest ecology concepts and field protocols for monitoring streams, soils, vegetation and recreation areas. Students split into teams and apply their training to specific monitoring projects. Teams collect and interpret monitoring data.
Field instructors supervise students and each monitoring project is sponsored by a Forest Service scientist. Students consult frequently with their Forest Service contact and can present their results to the community.
Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xskbE to learn more about the program as well as the position openings and stipends.
Conservation Corps has summer jobs
The Lincoln Ranger District on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting applications for the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer employment program for local youth ages 15-18 interested in conservation and stewardship.
Participants will work June through August.
“The YCC program provides entry level jobs for youth in our local community while allowing them to explore natural resource career options and receive mentorship from Forest Service professionals,” said Lincoln YCC Program Manager Rory Glueckert.
Participants will commute to the Lincoln Ranger District for work each day. Up to five youth will be hired for nine weeks and will be paid $10/hour biweekly. Those selected will be notified by phone or email by mid-March and will be required to attend an orientation. The orientation date has not yet been determined.
Applicants can apply by email or mail. An application form can be picked up at the Lincoln Ranger District or at: https://go.usa.gov/xs9EG. Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., March 12. Call the Lincoln Ranger District for more information about the program or how to apply at 406-362-7000.
The program was established in 1971 and helps accomplish meaningful work on public land while employing 15- to 18-year-olds of all social, economic and racial backgrounds.
Help halt vandalism
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information regarding re-occurring vandalism on private land at Upper Nilan Reservoir near Augusta.
The fence between the county road and Upper Nilan Reservoir has been cut multiple times, most recently between Jan. 30 and Feb. 11. This is private land and the landowner provides fishing access to the reservoir; however, continued vandalism will result in anglers losing access at this site.
If you have any information, contact Augusta Warden Jake Barzen at 406-438-1025.
Free carcass collection offered
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are continuing a free carcass collection and removal service again this spring in the effort to reduce conflicts between grizzly bears and livestock on the Rocky Mountain Front.
Dead livestock and other animals are significant attractants for grizzly bears, particularly in the spring as the bears emerge from winter dens. Livestock carcasses near homes are particularly a human safety issue as the bears will come near residences to acquire the carrion. Carcass removal helps reduce attractants that might otherwise draw bears into conflict with people or livestock. Placing electric fencing around carcass piles is another option to keep bears away.
This partnership will focus on private lands primarily in Teton and Pondera counties. The carcasses will be removed and buried at the Northern Montana Joint Refuse District Landfill, east of Valier. Producers from participating counties may also drop off carcasses themselves. The program will run until annual funds are depleted or when demand drops off.
Grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes the Rocky Mountain Front, are still listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Bear populations in the NCDE are estimated, conservatively, at 1,000, which surpasses recovery goals outlined in the USFWS’s grizzly bear recovering plan.
For more information or to have carcasses removed, call 406-468-8898.
Ten acres of open space conserved
The Flathead National Forest and Vital Ground Foundation conserved 10 acres of open space and wildlife habitat in the shadow of Glacier National Park earlier this week.
Using the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), the project maintains public access to one of the national park system’s crown jewels while also protecting a habitat connection for grizzly bears, elk, wolverine and other wildlife species.
“We are fortunate to have partnered with Vital Ground on this conservation acquisition in an area of such high ecological importance,” said Rob Davies, the Forest Service’s Hungry Horse and Glacier View District ranger. “It is a privilege to be able to manage this land for wildlife benefit, Wild and Scenic River values, and public use for generations to come.”
The 10-acre parcel near the village of Polebridge was privately owned but bordered federal lands on several sides. Primary support for the Glacier Gateway project came from LWCF, a national program that dedicates royalty fees from offshore drilling toward community conservation efforts ranging from municipal parks to fishing access sites.
Last year, the fund received bipartisan support and permanent funding from Congress as part of the Great American Outdoors Act.
A land trust based in western Montana, Vital Ground provided administrative and financial support for the Forest Service’s purchase. Vital Ground has completed several habitat conservation projects in the North Fork Valley in recent years.
USDA seeks innovative ideas
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting applications for grants until April 23, to fund Montana projects that could stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies.
Conservation Innovation Grants generally fund pilot projects, field demonstrations and on-farm conservation research.
Tom Watson, NRCS state conservationist for Montana, said $225,000 is available for the state-component CIG this year. He said applicants can request up to $75,000 for projects lasting one to three years.
Watson said projects should address one or more of the three resource concerns identified for this program: soil health, water quality and quantity, and range health. All projects need to result in technology or methods that can be used to augment agency technical guidance; be designed with an understanding of NRCS practice standards, pertinent assessment tools, and planning criteria. Information about CIG and the application process is available online at grants.gov.
Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 23, 2021. In addition, a PDF of the complete application must be emailed to jerry.shows@usda.gov.
For more information, contact Jerry Shows at jerry.shows@usda.gov or 406-587-6967.