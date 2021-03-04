Outdoor briefs: Grants, summer jobs offered

This partnership will focus on private lands primarily in Teton and Pondera counties. The carcasses will be removed and buried at the Northern Montana Joint Refuse District Landfill, east of Valier. Producers from participating counties may also drop off carcasses themselves. The program will run until annual funds are depleted or when demand drops off.

Grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes the Rocky Mountain Front, are still listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Bear populations in the NCDE are estimated, conservatively, at 1,000, which surpasses recovery goals outlined in the USFWS’s grizzly bear recovering plan.

For more information or to have carcasses removed, call 406-468-8898.

Ten acres of open space conserved

The Flathead National Forest and Vital Ground Foundation conserved 10 acres of open space and wildlife habitat in the shadow of Glacier National Park earlier this week.

Using the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), the project maintains public access to one of the national park system’s crown jewels while also protecting a habitat connection for grizzly bears, elk, wolverine and other wildlife species.