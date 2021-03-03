Old Navy plans to open soon at former Hastings site in Helena

The former Hastings bookstore on North Montana Avenue will soon set sail as an Old Navy store, slated to open this spring, according to signs posted on the building.

The Old Navy chain, which says it is one of the largest apparel brands in the world, already has Montana stores in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula.

City records show a permit was issued Jan. 28 for a renovation project valued at $723,030.

Old Navy is owned by Gap Inc. Gap officials declined to offer details Tuesday.

However, signage at the store says “Hi Helena” and “Old Navy opening this spring.”

The store is next to a Ross Dress for Less and has a Spectrum store on the other side.

Old Navy opened its first store in 1994 and is the fastest retailer to reach $1 billion in sales within four years, its website says. It now has more than 1,000 stores.

Hastings, which sold books, DVDs, music, collector's items and other goods, announced in 2016 it would close all of its 126 stores. It had earlier filed for bankruptcy protection. It also had stores in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Missoula.