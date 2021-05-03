Fire reported at historic Lissner Mansion

A fire broke out Monday morning at the historic Lissner Mansion.

The call came in to the Helena Fire Department at 10:43 a.m., with dispatchers saying neighbors had reported seeing smoke come from the roof.

Helena fire Chief Ken Wood said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom, burned through the attic and into the roof. There was no one in the house when firefighters arrived and all occupants have been accounted for.

The cause of the blaze had yet to be determined.

Helena was assisted by fire departments from East Valley, Montana City, Veterans Affairs and West Valley, Wood said.

Wood said the nine firefighters on shift responded to the blaze and 11 off-duty firefighters were called in. He said seven of those remained at the station and four came to the Lissner Mansion with a ladder truck.

He said firefighters would remain at the scene for a few more hours, in case the fire would reignite.

Airbnb.com listed the mansion, 315 State St., as a 17-room Queen Anne Victorian, built in 1889. It is one of Helena's original mansions, with high ceilings and unique woodwork.