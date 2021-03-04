Closer to shore working best at Canyon Ferry

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.
Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught from Hole in the Wall to south of the Silos while using pink or orange jigs or spoons and worms. The best perch and walleye action has switched to the west side with Hole in the Wall providing the best action. Many perch are being caught just off the bottom on an assortment of bright colored jigs or lures with maggots or worms.
Closer to shore seems to be better than out in deeper water. A few walleye, perch and burbot are still showing up at Duck Creek. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 16 to 20 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds. Duck Creek has 20 inches of ice. Use caution with ATVs around the Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek pressure ridges.
Hauser: The Causeway area has been popular for anglers seeking out rainbows. Most are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 6 feet below the ice. A few burbot and an occasional walleye are being caught around Black Sandy while using cut bait or jigging lures near the bottom.
Anglers are finding some nice perch and an occasional walleye near the power lines inside the Causeway arm. Green, orange or pink Hali jigs or Pimples tipped with maggots are working well. 8 to 12 inches of ice has been reported.
Holter: Rainbows are still being caught near the shorelines in shallow water at the Gates of the Mountains. Most are being caught while using small jigs or egg sacks with maggots.
Green, orange and pink have been popular colors for ice jigs. The perch bite has been pretty good out from the BLM boat ramp, the Prairie Dog Town and Juniper Bay. Most are being picked up with Hali or Swedish Pimple type jigs and maggots in 25 to 40 feet of water. 8 to 10 inches of ice has been reported.
Helena Valley Regulating Reservoir: The Kokanee bite was good over the weekend for anglers fishing deeper water. Most fish were showing up between 35 and 40 feet of water.
Using multi-colored Hali or Swedish Pimple type ice jigs and maggots or corn has been working well. A few small perch have been found around 20 feet of water while using the same equipment near the bottom. Ten-12 inches of ice has been reported.
-- Compiled by Troy Humphrey and Chris Hurley, FWP Helena