Closer to shore working best at Canyon Ferry

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Rainbows are being caught from Hole in the Wall to south of the Silos while using pink or orange jigs or spoons and worms. The best perch and walleye action has switched to the west side with Hole in the Wall providing the best action. Many perch are being caught just off the bottom on an assortment of bright colored jigs or lures with maggots or worms.

Closer to shore seems to be better than out in deeper water. A few walleye, perch and burbot are still showing up at Duck Creek. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 16 to 20 inches from Hole in the Wall to the Silos and around the Ponds. Duck Creek has 20 inches of ice. Use caution with ATVs around the Hole in the Wall and Duck Creek pressure ridges.

Hauser: The Causeway area has been popular for anglers seeking out rainbows. Most are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers 6 feet below the ice. A few burbot and an occasional walleye are being caught around Black Sandy while using cut bait or jigging lures near the bottom.