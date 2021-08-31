Bruin boys take third; Helena and Capital put golfers in top 15 at Belgrade Invite

On the second day of the Belgrade Invitational, Gallatin ran away with the team title with a total of 563, well ahead of second-place Billings Senior (613).

Capital was third with 613 and Glacier wound up fourth in the boys tournament with a total of 622. Justus Verge and Jordan Verge finished first and second, while Cale Hines was the top local finisher taking seventh with a total of 150.

Joe McGreevey and Dutch Teders both wound up with two-round totals of 151. Kyler Meredith posted a 161 and Dylan Dobbins finished with a 163.

Judson Seliskar finished with an 174 to pace the Bengals; Hunter Pandis also broke 200 with a 188, while Ian McAlpin notched a 191. Will Johnson also finished with a 212 total.

In the girls tournament, Billings West finished first followed by Bozeman and Billings Senior. Capital took sixth. Sararh Halferty was the top finisher for Helena High taking 14th (175).

On their way to a sixth-place finish, the CHS girls had four girls finished under 200 as Megan Swanson shot a 192, while Paige O'Mara, Olivia McGreevey and Makayla Bury all notched scores of 196.

Keaton Normandy also finished with a 232 for Helena High. Mia Taylor wound up with 279 total for the Bengals.

