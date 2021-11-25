Helena Youth Soccer Association: Assisting kids who can't afford to play

The Helena Youth Soccer Association has been around for 37 years, providing great soccer and sport experiences for our youth from 3 to 19 years of age. The organization provides families with activities to do together in coaching and refereeing or simply being sideline supporters.

These past years and during the pandemic, we have given out funds in the form of scholarships to assist families with hardships but still want their children active; having fun playing soccer in our great outdoors of Helena.

Children were able to participate in soccer leagues, travel soccer, and soccer day camps.

Our financial aid program has awarded $4,000 to $5,000 per year.

We depend on member donations, community donations and fundraisers.

To donate, visit http://helenasoccer.org/sponsorships/donate or contact Executive Director Phil McGovern, PO Box 6972, Helena, MT 59604, (406) 431-3064.

