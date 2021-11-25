Helena Youth Homes: Serving teens in families in crisis

Helena Youth Homes serves over 50 teens in crisis each year through our shelter, the Margaret Stuart Youth Home. We also serve over 100 children and family members through our Dan Fox Family Care Program, which provides family support services, including outpatient therapy, foster care and adoption services.
Since so many teenagers reside with us, we occasionally need to replace worn items. We always have a need for, and would greatly appreciate:
• new bathroom items, including towels, washcloths, toiletries, bath mats and cleaning supplies
• new kitchen items, including large nonstick skillets, utensils and silverware, Tupperware, and pots and pans; and dishcloths and dishtowels
• new twin-size bedding sets (sheets and blankets) and pillows.
• Art supplies, puzzles, and games are always welcome.
• Gift cards from Amazon, TJ Maxx, Ross, Walmart and Target are very helpful.
In order to create a special holiday for our youth in group homes and foster care, we ask that they each fill out a wish list, consisting of a few items under $50. It is our sincere hope that the community of Helena will assist in fulfilling these wish lists. For more information on fulfilling a child’s wish list, or to donate an item requested by our group home, please contact Margaret Perry, Development Coordinator, at 442-0562 or mperry@youthhomesmt.org. We are grateful for your support! Together, we fulfill our mission “to help every youth feel safe, have a sense of belonging and find a place to call home.” Thank you, Helena!