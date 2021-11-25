Helena Youth Homes: Serving teens in families in crisis

Since so many teenagers reside with us, we occasionally need to replace worn items. We always have a need for, and would greatly appreciate:

In order to create a special holiday for our youth in group homes and foster care, we ask that they each fill out a wish list, consisting of a few items under $50. It is our sincere hope that the community of Helena will assist in fulfilling these wish lists. For more information on fulfilling a child’s wish list, or to donate an item requested by our group home, please contact Margaret Perry, Development Coordinator, at 442-0562 or mperry@youthhomesmt.org. We are grateful for your support! Together, we fulfill our mission “to help every youth feel safe, have a sense of belonging and find a place to call home.” Thank you, Helena!