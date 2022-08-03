Helena women tries to steal a recycling bin, throws it at owner

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of N. Davis Street for a report that a female had been assaulted with a recycling bin.

The female told authorities that Lisa Marie Newell was going through her trash bin and taking items from it. However, some of the items belonged to the female and not to Newell.

She told Newell not to take her recycling bin that the female uses regularly, but Newell proceeded to grab the recycling pin and start filling it with items. The female tried to take the recycling bin away from Newell, but Newell pulled it away from her.

The female fell to the ground. Newell threw the recycling bin at the female on the ground and inflicted bodily injury. Newell then left the area, but officers located her based on a description provided by the complainant.

Newell told authorities that she was loading things and the reason she assaulted the female was because the female tried to jerk the bin out of her hand. Newell admitted that the recycling bin did not belong to her.

Newell was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.