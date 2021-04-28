Helena woman to be extradited for alleged parole violation

A 38-year-old Helena woman will be extradited to Michigan for an alleged parole violation.
Jessica Supanich was wanted out of Lansing, Michigan for a parole violation. She was arrested on April 21 by deputies of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The defendant is being detained without bond and is expected to appear before the court on May 21.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
