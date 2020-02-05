You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena woman found with illicit drugs
0 comments

Helena woman found with illicit drugs

Kayla Parsley

Parsley

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the possession of a 33-year-old Helena woman after she was arrested for an active warrant.

Officers located Kayla Parsley on the 2600 block of Montana Avenue the evening of Jan. 24 and placed her under arrest per the warrant.

Parsley was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, where detention officers conducted a routine search and discovered five 1 milligram Clonazepam pills and a hypodermic syringe. Clonazepam is a schedule IV dangerous drug used to treat panic and seizure disorders.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News