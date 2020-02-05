Helena woman found with illicit drugs

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the possession of a 33-year-old Helena woman after she was arrested for an active warrant.

Officers located Kayla Parsley on the 2600 block of Montana Avenue the evening of Jan. 24 and placed her under arrest per the warrant.

Parsley was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, where detention officers conducted a routine search and discovered five 1 milligram Clonazepam pills and a hypodermic syringe. Clonazepam is a schedule IV dangerous drug used to treat panic and seizure disorders.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

