Helena woman charged with violating protective order

Angela Westling, 46, of Helena, is charged with felony violation of a protective order (third offense).

On Dec. 19, law enforcement was dispatched to the 200 block of Rodney Street for a potential violation of a protective order. The office spoke with the complainant, who said they witnessed the defendant in the area and knew she had an active order of protection prohibiting her from being there.

The petitioner of the order spoke with law enforcement and confirmed the defendant was in the area.

The defendant allegedly confirmed that she violated the order of protection. There was an active bond warrant of $600 for the defendant.

