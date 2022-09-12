Helena woman charged with vehicle theft

A 21-year-old Helena woman was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

On Sept. 6, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told the officer that he had driven the vehicle that he had borrowed to a business and left the vehicle running with the keys inside the ignition but removed the key fob. He said he locked it while it was still running and went inside the business.

He said he unlocked the vehicle as he exited the business, and Eternity Rose Miner, who had somehow gotten into the vehicle, drove away in it.

According to court documents, video surveillance showed Miner opening and closing the rear passenger door of the vehicle. Then, the hazard lights of the vehicle flash on the video, showing that the vehicle had been unlocked. Miner could be seen jumping into the front seat of the vehicle and driving off, the documents say.

On Sept. 7, the stolen vehicle was located in East Helena and retrieved by officials. The front passenger door handle was broken and hanging, totaling $800 in damages, said authorities.

The owner of the vehicle arrived on the scene and reported that multiple items were stolen from inside the vehicle, totaling around $12,750. The vehicle itself was estimated at $16,000, according to court reports.

Miner had already been arrested for another charge and was located at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center to be advised of the new charges against her.