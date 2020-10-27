 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena woman charged with vehicle theft
0 comments

Helena woman charged with vehicle theft

Lynn A. Pena

Lynn A. Pena

A 43-year-old Helena woman is accused of stealing a vehicle.

Lynn A. Pena has been charged with felony theft and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Oct. 23, law enforcement responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of North Oregon Street. A patrol officer noticed the stolen vehicle occupied and parked on the street.

When approaching the vehicle, the officer made contact with the defendant, who refused to open the door and drove away. The officer tailed the vehicle before it stopped in a parking lot where the defendant was forced from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News