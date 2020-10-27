Helena woman charged with vehicle theft

A 43-year-old Helena woman is accused of stealing a vehicle.
Lynn A. Pena has been charged with felony theft and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.
On Oct. 23, law enforcement responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of North Oregon Street. A patrol officer noticed the stolen vehicle occupied and parked on the street.
When approaching the vehicle, the officer made contact with the defendant, who refused to open the door and drove away. The officer tailed the vehicle before it stopped in a parking lot where the defendant was forced from the vehicle and placed under arrest.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
