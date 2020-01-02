Kayla Wheeler

A 25-year-old Helena woman has been charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Helena police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Logan Street on Dec. 27 at about 8 p.m. for a report of a trespass. According to the officer's affidavit, the suspect from the original trespass complaint was not located, but officers recognized Kayla Wheeler in the hallway of the building and placed her under arrest for two outstanding warrants.

Wheeler's purse was searched by detention center officers upon booking. The officers found a plastic bag with nine Clonazepam pills that Wheeler could not provide a prescription for, a clear container holding Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate, two hypodermic needles containing blood and traces of methamphetamines. Clonazepam is a schedule 4 controlled substance, a tranquilizer prescribed to prevent seizures.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments