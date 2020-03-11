Helena woman charged with theft totaling $15,000

A 29-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing nearly $15,000 in various personal possessions.

Krystal Lee Slizeski had been invited to stay at the home of a friend's parents in July 2019 to shower and do laundry.

While staying at the home, Slizeski allegedly stole jewelry, a generator, a battery charger, gas cans, silverware and perfume. The homeowners provided detectives with an itemized list of the missing items.

Police later spoke with Slizeski while she was incarcerated on separate charges. She denied stealing anything and said she had left the residence with a friend around noon. The friend later told police during an interview that he had helped Slizeski move out of the home and place items into her storage unit. He said he suspected many of the items were not hers, including a diamond necklace and diamond ring.

After obtaining a search warrant, police allegedly found several items from the itemized list in the storage unit. When confronted, Slizeski admitted that she knew the items had been in her storage unit. She told police that another individual also had access to the unit. However, police obtained surveillance video from the storage yard, which showed Slizeski entering and leaving the unit during the time frame of the theft.