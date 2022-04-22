Helena woman charged with theft of vehicle

A 26-year-old Helena woman was charged with theft after officers found her with a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

Officers were called April 14 to the 2800 block of National Avenue in regard to a stolen vehicle that had been found.

A man had gotten out of the vehicle and a woman, identified as Marisa Marie Phelps, was standing by the vehicle, police said. She had a title and told officers the vehicle was hers and that she had purchased it from a man named “Mark.”

Officers said the woman had offered an old title from when the vehicle was sold to her.

The alleged victim had a current copy of the title and had purchased the vehicle for $18,000 and completed the title work nearly a year ago.

Phelps also had three warrants for her arrest, police said. She was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She appeared in Justice Court.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

