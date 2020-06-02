Helena woman charged with strangling partner

A 23-year-old Helena woman has been charged with strangling her partner.

Emily Gracy Wray was charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

A Helena Police Department officer responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on April 18. The officer spoke to the defendant, who advised she had an argument with her girlfriend.

The defendant allegedly told the officer that nothing physical took place between her and the victim and they had simply been in an argument. A second officer spoke with the victim while the arresting officer spoke with the defendant.

Upon speaking with the victim, the officer noticed multiple injuries to her face including a forming black eye, bruise to her temple, scratch marks on her face, scratch marks and bruising on her neck and a bite mark on her forearm.

The officer reported that the victim was visibly upset and appeared to have been crying. The victim told police that Wray had strangled her and she felt pressure build in her head. The victim attempted to defend herself.