Helena woman charged with strangling partner

A 29-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member.
Ashley Marie Cummings is also charged with a misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault (first offense).
Court documents allege the defendant blocked the circulation of a male victim on or about Jan. 20.
A warrant was issued for Cummings' arrest.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
