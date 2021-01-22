 Skip to main content
Helena woman charged with strangling partner
Helena woman charged with strangling partner

Ashley Marie Cummings

A 29-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member. 

Ashley Marie Cummings is also charged with a misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault (first offense). 

Court documents allege the defendant blocked the circulation of a male victim on or about Jan. 20. 

A warrant was issued for Cummings' arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

