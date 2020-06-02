Helena woman charged with strangling neighbor

A 23-year-old Helena woman was accused of strangling her neighbor after an altercation at a child's birthday party in early April.

Gabrielle Rhae Lean was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Police responded to reports of an altercation between two females on April 5. Neighbors directed the officers to a nearby apartment where the alleged victim was located.

The victim told officers that the defendant was at her apartment for her daughter's birthday party. The defendant had become upset and punched the victim and bit her finger before pushing her to the ground and attempting to strangle her.

At some point during the fight, the defendant allegedly punched and broke the victim's television.

Police found that the victim and defendant both had injuries consistent with the victim's story. The defendant was booked and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

