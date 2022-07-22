Helena woman charged with stealing car

A 21-year-old Helena woman was charged with one felony count of theft after surveillance footage allegedly showed her stealing a car.

On July 10, officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft from a parking lot on the 2100 block of N. Last Chance Gulch. A 2009 Chevy Impala valued at $6,000 was stolen from the lot, said authorities.

Surveillance showed Eternity Rose Miner checking the vehicle’s doors, entering the vehicle and driving away in it. Miner had no authority to be in possession of the vehicle that did not belong to her, according to court reports filed on Monday.

Miner had failed to appear for court dates during the week of July 11-15 and is known to avoid law enforcement, according to officials.

On Sunday, an officer conducted a traffic stop at Boulder Street and N. Montana Avenue and identified the driver as Miner.

Miner was placed under arrest and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.