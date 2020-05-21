Helena woman charged with possession with intent to distribute

A 28-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Mikayla Marie Kapphan was also charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

A Helena Police Department officer stopped a suspicious vehicle at a local car wash on the early morning of May 21. The officer identified Kapphan by her drivers license photo. The defendant claimed she was cleaning out her vehicle.

According to court documents, Kapphan provided the officer with a false name for the passenger of the vehicle and later admitted to knowingly obstructing the investigation.

Kapphan was on probation, and a search of the vehicle was ordered by probation and parole.

The officer allegedly found used syringes that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Small baggies containing a white crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine, along with a scale, empty small baggies and other containers indicative of distribution of dangerous drugs, were allegedly found by the officer.

Additionally, a sum of cash money was found in the defendant's possession.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

