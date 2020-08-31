Helena woman charged with possession of multiple drugs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 43-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing multiple different types of drugs.

Sarah Marie Strong has been charged with felony meth possession, felony heroin possession, felony possession of hydrocodone and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Aug. 26, police were dispatched to Sanders Street for reports of a person passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with a female identified as the defendant.

Court documents state that Strong's foot was on the brake pedal and the vehicle was in reverse. Strong reportedly had "droopy eyelids" and slow, low and raspy speech. During her conversation with the officer, her head would reportedly fall forward as if she was going to pass out.

The defendant admitted to taking a buprenorphine (opioid) pill.

Strong was on probation at the time, and probation and parole requested a search of her vehicle.

The search allegedly yielded meth, heroine, hydrocodone and numerous paraphernalia items, such as a marijuana pipe.

