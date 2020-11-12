 Skip to main content
Helena woman charged with possession of multiple drugs
Helena woman charged with possession of multiple drugs

Melissa Sue Anglin

Melissa Sue Anglin

A 40-year-old Helena woman is accused of illegally possessing multiple drugs.

Melissa Sue Anglin is charged with felony meth possession, felony heroin possession, felony Alprazolam possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Nov. 5, law enforcement responded for reports of a woman at pre-trial services with a warrant issued for her arrest. Upon arriving at the scene, the defendant was placed under arrest and transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Upon searching the defendant, a marijuana pipe, a capped syringe, and approximately 1 gram of heroin, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine and three pills identified as Alprazolam were found.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

