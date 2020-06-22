You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena woman charged with possession of methamphetamine
0 comments

Helena woman charged with possession of methamphetamine

Shelby Ann Walks

Shelby Walks

A 27-year-old Helena probationer has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

On June 4, law enforcement was dispatched to a camper in Helena after a call from probation and parole. Upon arriving at the scene, multiple drugs were allegedly found inside the camper where Shelby Ann Walks was located.

According to court documents, a container with a substance that tested presumptive positive for meth was found in Walks' bag. 

Walks was arrested on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty. 

0 comments
0
5
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News