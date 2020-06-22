Helena woman charged with possession of methamphetamine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 27-year-old Helena probationer has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

On June 4, law enforcement was dispatched to a camper in Helena after a call from probation and parole. Upon arriving at the scene, multiple drugs were allegedly found inside the camper where Shelby Ann Walks was located.

According to court documents, a container with a substance that tested presumptive positive for meth was found in Walks' bag.

Walks was arrested on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

