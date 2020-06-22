Helena woman charged with possession of methamphetamine

A 27-year-old Helena probationer has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
On June 4, law enforcement was dispatched to a camper in Helena after a call from probation and parole. Upon arriving at the scene, multiple drugs were allegedly found inside the camper where Shelby Ann Walks was located.
According to court documents, a container with a substance that tested presumptive positive for meth was found in Walks' bag.
Walks was arrested on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
