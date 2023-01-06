 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Helena woman charged with possession of dangerous drugs

From the Helena-area felony arrests: Burglary, drugs, strangulation, gunshots series
  • 0
Tanya Lee Twoteeth

Tanya Lee Twoteeth

A 50-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Deputies were dispatched to assist Helena Probation and Parole for a report that a woman, Tanya Lee Twoteeth, was in possession of dangerous drugs on Tuesday.

A small plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance was found inside Twoteeth’s pocket. Court records say she attempted to hide the bag in a plant and later admitted that the substance in the bag was meth.

Deputies tested the substance, and it tested presumptive positive for meth, according to court reports. Twoteeth was arrested.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena man charged with fourth DUI

Helena man charged with fourth DUI

A 24-year-old Helena man has been charged with his fourth DUI offense and his fourth offense of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentrat…

Family of Idaho suspect issues statement

Family of Idaho suspect issues statement

 The Monroe County family of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger released a statement through his attorney Sunday saying they support him and are cooperating with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News