Helena woman charged with possession of dangerous drugs

A 50-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Deputies were dispatched to assist Helena Probation and Parole for a report that a woman, Tanya Lee Twoteeth, was in possession of dangerous drugs on Tuesday.
A small plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance was found inside Twoteeth’s pocket. Court records say she attempted to hide the bag in a plant and later admitted that the substance in the bag was meth.
Deputies tested the substance, and it tested presumptive positive for meth, according to court reports. Twoteeth was arrested.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
