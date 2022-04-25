Helena woman charged with possession of dangerous drugs

A 48-year-old Helena woman has been charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs after she was found slumped behind the wheel of her vehicle with the engine running, authorities said.

A Lewis and Clark sheriff’s deputy was dispatched at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of West Main Street in East Helena for a report of a maroon sports utility vehicle that was in a parking space for several hours.

The deputy saw a woman, later identified as Lorinda K. Niblack, slumped behind the wheel who appeared to be sleeping. The deputy woke up the woman, who said she was fine, according to court documents. Dispatchers told the deputy the woman had several warrants, and she was arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, where she was searched by staff.

Authorities said they found a white crystalline substance in her jacket and she told them it was methamphetamine. A test confirmed it was meth, officials said.

She appeared Wednesday in Helena Justice Court.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

