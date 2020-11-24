 Skip to main content
Helena woman charged with multiple drug possession
Helena woman charged with multiple drug possession

Tesla Anne Hall

Tesla Anne Hall

A 30-year-old Helena woman has been charged with possession of multiple drugs.

Tesla Anne Hall is charged with felony heroin possession and felony meth possession.

On Nov. 22, law enforcement stopped a vehicle reported stolen out of Great Falls. Upon making contact with the occupants, the defendant was sitting in the passenger side.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Hall complied and two small bags of alleged heroin were in plain view on the seat. A search warrant obtained for the vehicle revealed more alleged drugs were found in the vehicle.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

