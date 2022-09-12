Helena woman charged with multiple drug crimes

A 37-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of drugs, felony criminal possession with intent to distribute and felony theft alongside misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

On Sept. 5, an officer was patrolling when he identified a vehicle that had been involved in a burglary and desecration of the Capitol on Aug. 3.

The vehicle parked at a business on Prospect Avenue. The officer approached Jessie Emilia Stewart, the driver of the vehicle, and asked for identification.

Stewart was on probation for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and also is a suspended driver, according to court reports.

The officer noticed a glass smoking device on the driver floorboard in the car. Helena Probation and Parole authorized a search of Stewart and her vehicle.

Stewart had a small baggie with a white crystalline substance in her pocket that tested presumptive positive for meth.

In the vehicle, there was around 76.4 grams of a white crystalline substance in separate small baggies. Each bag tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. A firearm was located inside the front passenger floorboard, and dispatch advised that the firearm was reported as stolen.

Ten other small baggies were located, along with a small black scale with white residue that tested presumptive positive for meth. Three cellphones and a couple hundred dollars in cash were also found inside the vehicle, said officials.

Helena Probation and Parole placed a hold on Stewart. She was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.