Helena woman charged with meth possession
Rosemarie Ann Murrow

Rosemarie Ann Murrow, 61, of Helena, is charged with felony methamphetamine possession.

On April 14, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the defendant's residence. During the search, the defendant allegedly informed deputies of methamphetamine located in the residence. The defendant allegedly stated there was half of an ounce in a hidden location.

Deputies located the methamphetamine in the location provided by the defendant. The drugs weighed 14.68 grams and tested positive as meth.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

