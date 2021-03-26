 Skip to main content
Helena woman charged with meth possession
Misty Rae Ellis

Misty Rae Ellis, 20, of Helena, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On March 15, a uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle leave a private parking lot without coming to a stop, prior to driving over a sidewalk.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The defendant was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, not wearing a seat belt. The defendant had a valid warrant for her arrest.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officers found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive as methamphetamine.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

