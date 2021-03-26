Helena woman charged with meth possession

Misty Rae Ellis, 20, of Helena, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On March 15, a uniformed patrol officer observed a vehicle leave a private parking lot without coming to a stop, prior to driving over a sidewalk.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The defendant was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, not wearing a seat belt. The defendant had a valid warrant for her arrest.
Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officers found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive as methamphetamine.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.