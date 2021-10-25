Helena woman charged with meth possession

A 30-year-old Helena woman has been charged with meth possession.

Brittany Rae Doney is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Oct. 15, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving on Montana Avenue when they observed a red Toyota Scion driving in the opposite direction. The Scion had damage to it on all sides. Court documents state the vehicle was missing a hood and had been recently spray painted. The deputy turned around to get a better look at the vehicle.

Court documents state that as soon as the deputy turned around, the Scion suddenly turned off onto Crestwood Lane and pulled into a driveway. A male stepped out of the vehicle on the driver's side of the car and began unloading something. The deputy drove by and parked about a half-mile away. The deputy watched the Scion back out of the driveway and turn back onto Montana Avenue.

The deputy followed the vehicle as it turned onto Flathead Drive and then Cheyenne Road. The deputy found the car parked at the end of Cheyenne and observed three occupants walking away from it. The deputy reported recognized the defendant and one of the other suspects.