Krystal Slizeski

Slizeski

A 28-year-old Helena woman has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krystal Slizeski is alleged in court filings to have been found in possession of methamphetamine, two syringes, a black digital scale and a clear plastic baggie containing a "white crystalized substance" on Dec. 18.

Slizeski was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments