Helena woman charged with meth possession

A 44-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.

Julie Marie Higgins was charged with felony criminal possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On May 28, law enforcement responded to a residence for a probation and parole search. Upon arrival, probation and parole located a multiple pipes used for smoking methamphetamine.

While searching the residence, authorities located a substance believed to be marijuana. They also located a small baggie with a substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.

The defendant had two active warrants for her arrest and did not have a medical marijuana card. She was positively identified by a criminal history photograph.

Higgins was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

