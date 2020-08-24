Helena woman charged with meth possession

Ciara LeeAnn Creason, 28, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On Aug. 12, Creason was arrested while driving in East Helena. A search at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center allegedly yielded a syringe loaded with methamphetamine and a small plastic bag containing more meth. Both substances field tested presumptive positive.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
