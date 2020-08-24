 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena woman charged with meth possession
0 comments

Helena woman charged with meth possession

Ciara LeeAnn Creason

Ciara Creason

Ciara LeeAnn Creason, 28, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. 

On Aug. 12, Creason was arrested while driving in East Helena. A search at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center allegedly yielded a syringe loaded with methamphetamine and a small plastic bag containing more meth. Both substances field tested presumptive positive.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News