Helena woman charged with meth possession

Ashley Marie Engels, 20, of Helena, was charged with felony meth possession following an incident on June 23.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the 800 block of North Oregon Street for reports of possible drugs. An officer spoke with an employee of the private property, who asked the officer to trespass an individual staying on the property.

The defendant and other individuals were later trespassed.

While identifying the individuals, the officer allegedly observed a hypodermic syringe laying in the dirt. The defendant admitted it was hers.

A field test showed the syringe tested positive for meth.

