Helena woman charged with meth possession

A 37-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor theft and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 31, a deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery. The deputy met Nancy Marie Wilson on the scene, but the male reportedly with her had left.

According to charging documents, Wilson said the truck on the scene had been lent to her. The deputy observed no license plates and that the VIN on the dashboard was covered with grime.

Wilson said she couldn’t turn off the truck because she had started it with a screwdriver and not the keys. Wilson gave permission to the authorities to open the truck so she could retrieve her phone and look up a number. Inside the open door was a visible VIN number, and dispatch confirmed that the truck was reported as stolen.

Wilson had been wearing a backpack that was set on the bed of the truck during the investigation. Inside the backpack was a clear container with a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, another container with a white substance, a digital scale and two drug paraphernalia kits with needles, blades, spoons, etc. A glass pipe with residue was found in a black bag alongside women’s clothing, said officials.

Wilson was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 31.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.