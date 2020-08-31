Helena woman charged with meth possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 18-year-old Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of meth possession.

Journey Marie Gilchrist is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana oil possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

On Aug. 28, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an inoperable license plate light.

The defendant, identified by her Montana ID, appeared to be extremely nervous and allegedly admitted to previously using dangerous drugs, according to court documents. She also allegedly told the officer she had drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Gilchrist consented to a search of her vehicle. Inside, police allegedly found a crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as meth. They also allegedly found a small amount of marijuana oil along with multiple smoking devices.

The defendant's driving status was listed as suspended at this time.

