Helena woman charged with meth possession

Bonnie Jean Powers (Hamill), 48, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Oct. 3, law enforcement working a patrol observed a vehicle with inoperable brake lights on Last Chance Gulch. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as the defendant.

The defendant's driving status was suspended. She consented to a search of the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, the officer reportedly located about 0.8 grams of presumed methamphetamine inside a purse with the defendant's driver's license.

A used syringe was in the same purse. Helena Probation and Parole advised the officer that the defendant would be charged with a probation violation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.