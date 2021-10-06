Helena woman charged with meth possession

Bonnie Jean Powers (Hamill), 48, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.
On Oct. 3, law enforcement working a patrol observed a vehicle with inoperable brake lights on Last Chance Gulch. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as the defendant.
The defendant's driving status was suspended. She consented to a search of the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, the officer reportedly located about 0.8 grams of presumed methamphetamine inside a purse with the defendant's driver's license.
A used syringe was in the same purse. Helena Probation and Parole advised the officer that the defendant would be charged with a probation violation.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.