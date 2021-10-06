 Skip to main content
Helena woman charged with meth possession
Bonnie Jean Powers Hamill

Bonnie Jean Powers (Hamill), 48, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Oct. 3, law enforcement working a patrol observed a vehicle with inoperable brake lights on Last Chance Gulch. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as the defendant.

The defendant's driving status was suspended. She consented to a search of the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, the officer reportedly located about 0.8 grams of presumed methamphetamine inside a purse with the defendant's driver's license.

A used syringe was in the same purse. Helena Probation and Parole advised the officer that the defendant would be charged with a probation violation.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

