Helena woman charged with meth possession

Mary Jennifer Macdonald, 43, of Helena, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
On July 30, law enforcement stopped a vehicle driving with a fictitious plate. The defendant was a passenger in the vehicle. Deputies told the defendant that she had a confirmed warrant for her arrest with no bond.
Macdonald was listed as a probation absconder with the Helena Probation and Parole Office.
A probation officer requested a search of the vehicle because she and the driver were both on probation. In a small backpack, which the defendant admitted belonged to her, a red metal pill bottle was found. Inside the bottle was allegedly methamphetamine residue.
Macdonald allegedly admitted to recently using meth.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!