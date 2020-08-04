Helena woman charged with meth possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mary Jennifer Macdonald, 43, of Helena, has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

On July 30, law enforcement stopped a vehicle driving with a fictitious plate. The defendant was a passenger in the vehicle. Deputies told the defendant that she had a confirmed warrant for her arrest with no bond.

Macdonald was listed as a probation absconder with the Helena Probation and Parole Office.

A probation officer requested a search of the vehicle because she and the driver were both on probation. In a small backpack, which the defendant admitted belonged to her, a red metal pill bottle was found. Inside the bottle was allegedly methamphetamine residue.

Macdonald allegedly admitted to recently using meth.

