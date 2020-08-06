Helena woman charged with meth possession

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bailey-Lynn Odessa Blaney, 19, of Helena, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Aug. 4, law enforcement were dispatched to Snowshoe Drive for reports of a stolen gun. The reporting party said her daughter stole her gun and took it to another location, where it was stolen from her. The reporting party said the defendant would not say who stole the gun from her.

The defendant allegedly admitted to stealing the gun and then having it stolen from her. She told deputies who allegedly stole it from her.

While speaking with the defendant, deputies observed two glass pipes on a table next to her. The defendant did not have a medical marijuana card.

The defendant then allegedly showed the deputies a small black box with several syringes inside. She also showed them a small plastic bag containing a white rock that tested presumptive positive as meth.

She also showed the deputies her arms, where she had small puncture wounds from injecting methamphetamine.

The defendant was arrested and taken to Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on an unrelated warrant. That warrant was from a felony theft of objects from a vehicle that occurred on Jan. 31, 2020. Those charges are still pending.

