Helena woman charged with meth possession

A 59-year-old Helena woman was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Aug. 19, an officer was dispatched for a report that Robin Marie Stewart was in possession of drugs.

The complainant told the officer that Stewart emptied a bag and a glass pipe, and suspected methamphetamine fell out. The complainant gave the pipe and suspected methamphetamine to the officer.

Stewart told the officer that the bag belonged to her and that drugs fell out when she dumped it. However, she stated the drugs were not hers and that she did not know they were there because the bag was delivered from her previous residence.

The suspected methamphetamine tested presumptive positive for meth.

Stewart had an active confirmed warrant for her arrest. She was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.