Helena woman charged with interference in CPS dispute

A 39-year-old Helena woman is accused of interfering in a dispute with Child Protective Services.

Misti M. Mathis is charged with felony custodial interference and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Dec. 10, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott issued a written order to remove a minor child from the defendant's care. The defendant was allegedly found to not be compliant with a plan designed to protect the child.

The court order followed a hearing before Abbot on Dec. 9. The defendant did not appear but her attorney did.

Later that day, the defendant allegedly emailed CPS saying that she would never surrender her child to CPS. The defendant said CPS caused her child trauma and caused behavioral issues. She also stated that if CPS was going to going to "threaten me with an amber alert," she suggested that they do so.

Multiple attempts from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office to contact the defendant were unsuccessful.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.