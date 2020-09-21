Helena woman charged with intending to distribute cocaine

A 41-year-old Helena woman was charged with felony criminal possession of cocaine with intent to distribute following a traffic stop.

Bobbi Jo Cain is also charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired (first offense) and misdemeanor speeding.

On Sept. 14, area law enforcement stopped a vehicle driven by Cain for going 49 mph in a 35 mph zone. The arresting officer reported that Cain had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and left a visible plastic cup often used at casinos and bars in the cup holder. A standardized field sobriety test showed that Cain exhibited multiple signs of impairment.

Court documents state that at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, a search of Cain revealed three small plastic bags containing a substance that field tested positive as cocaine. Cain also allegedly had a large quantity of money stored separately from the money in her wallet. The money was predominately $20 bills.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

