Helena woman charged with heroin possession

Jaelen Lora Lee Horn, 21, of Helena, is charged with felony heroin possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony escape.

On Nov. 12, sheriff's deputies responded to Village Road for reports of an individual trespassing. Before deputies arrived, an active no-bond arrest warrant for the defendant was confirmed through dispatch.

The complainant gave deputies permission to enter the residence. Deputies located the defendant and placed her under arrest for the active warrant.

The defendant claimed ownership of a black duffel bag but denied consent for a search. A narcotics K9 indicated there were drugs in the bag. A search warrant was eventually granted and liquid heroin was found in the bag along with paraphernalia.

