Helena woman charged with heroin possession

A 36-year-old Helena woman has been accused of possessing heroin.

Brandi Lanae Harper was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Additionally, she was charged with misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession without a medical card.

This incident occurred when Harper's probation GPS stopped transmitting. Probation advised of the defendant's drug problem and requested assistance in locating her.

Authorities located Harper in a hotel room. During a probationary search authorities found a small amount of marijuana, several pipes for methamphetamine and marijuana and several syringes, two containing what the authorities believed to be heroin.

Harper was arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

