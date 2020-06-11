Helena woman charged with heroin possession

Jonea Michelle Pomroy, 22, of Helena, was charged with felony heroin possession after a traffic stop.
On May 29, law enforcement stopped a vehicle that Pomroy was in. Another officer responded to assist and recognized Pomroy from previous dealings.
Pomroy had several warrants out for her arrest.
After handcuffing her, the officer search Pomroy and discovered a small plastic bag containing a substance that tested presumptive positive as heroin.
Pomroy was arrested and taken to jail on the aforementioned warrants and drug charge.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
